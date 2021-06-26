Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Finding a great garden companion hiding in plain sight at home

By Joshua Siskin
Whittier Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was organizing my ever-expanding plant and gardening book collection when I came upon a title that caught my eye. An hour quickly passed while I sat reading and re-reading certain perspicacious observations and recommendations from “Great Garden Companions” (Rodale Press, 1998) by Sally Jean Cunningham. It was now apparent that this was a book I should have carefully read and absorbed years ago, considering that it has sat on my shelf for over two decades and contains more wisdom than you would expect to find in several dozen books, put together, on horticultural subjects. By the way, there are plenty of copies of “Great Garden Companions” available through Internet vendors, and most of them are priced at under $20.

www.whittierdailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Summer Garden#Pesticides#Flower Garden#Rodale Press#Umbellifer#Tancetum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Related
GardeningPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Low-Maintenance Flowers You (Practically) Can’t Kill

Whether you're new to gardening or just looking to keep things stress-free, these resilient flowers will liven up your landscape without causing you to constantly fuss around with them. 1 / 11. Low-Maintenance Perennial Flowers: Peonies. Peonies are hardy plants. There are peony varieties growing in most U.S. states. These...
GardeningPosted by
newschain

8 edible garden weeds that are great for your health

Weeds are defined as wild, unwanted and unvalued – but while there’s no disputing their wildness, many people would definitely want them if they understood their true value. Many of the rapidly-growing green ‘pests’ actually boast a wealth of health benefits if consumed, because they contain useful bioactive compounds like...
GardeningReal Simple

How to Bring Flowering Plants Indoors

Flowering plants aren't just for your outdoor garden. Simply host Haley Cairo shows you how to help them thrive inside. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cut flowers only...
Denver, COwashparkprofile.com

Seed collecting for the home gardener

The boom of colors and blooms that reign down at the Denver Botanic Gardens this time of year are astounding. From the first gardens you see as you walk through the front gate, such as the Water-Smart Garden, to one of the last, our world-famous Rock Alpine Garden collection, the blooms never disappoint.
AgriculturePicayune Item

Micro irrigation keeps plants happy during warm summer

When summer temperatures soar, remember that irrigation is required for optimum plant growth and proper maintenance of Mississippi gardens and landscapes. Knowing when and how much to water plants is one skill all gardeners need to master. Too much water encourages root rot problems; too little water leaves plants wilted and lifeless. Without adequate water, plants are stunted and underperforming, and can even die. In vegetable gardens, you can dramatically reduce yields with improper watering.
Gardeningpopville.com

Great Garden Haul Vol. 12

Thanks to Kathy for sending: “Here’s my small garden haul (first year garden attempt!) Cucumbers and tri color carrots in Logan Circle”. As the season progresses please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected] with Garden Haul in the subject line and let me know what you’ve grown and what neighborhood you are in. Cheers, thanks and happy gardening! Great Garden Haul is made possible, ironically, by the Friends of the White Whale Society.
Home & Gardensjpl.org

Home & Garden Highlight: Sheds

A shed can be incredibly versatile. You can use it for storage, a home office, crafting, or as a place to simply relax. The possibilities are truly endless. Here are some recommended readings to provide inspiration and blueprints for the customization of your own special space. Sheds David Styles. Sheds...
Gardeningkclibrary.org

Staying Healthy At Home Gardening

Monica Miller, Nutrition Program Associate for University of Missouri Extension, presents a short lesson on gardening at home. Please RSVP to receive a link to this online event.
GardeningTimes and Democrat

These kitchen leftovers are great for your garden

Cleaning up after making a home-cooked meal usually involves tossing food scraps or unwanted leftovers. Instead of trashing those kitchen remnants, you could actually use them to give your plants a helpful boost.
Hudson, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Gardening Tips: Tomato woes and renovating strawberry beds

Some readers in the Hudson Valley region are already seeing tomatoes ripen on their early transplants. Those of us in the mountains are still waiting for the plants to finally start growing. Larger tomato plants will sometimes wilt during the hottest part of the day, despite the soil having plenty of moisture. This is normal and nothing to worry about. Resist the urge to keep watering them since this can lead to root rot, or it may cause them to develop a very shallow root system, requiring more watering than if left alone. Tomato roots can extend two feet deep into the soil, but the majority of them are in the upper 12 inches of soil. Be careful hoeing or tilling close to the main stem to avoid damaging shallow roots. Mulches can effectively smother most annual weeds, hoeing just serves to bring more weed seeds closer to the surface. Grass clippings, clean straw and wood shavings are good organic mulches. Sawdust is also effective, but it might “steal” some soil nitrogen as it breaks down. Dust some fertilizer on the soil surface to feed the microbes if you use sawdust.
HobbiesQuad-Cities Times

Find freedom in the great outdoors

I apologize if you recall this from a few years ago, but I believe it is worth repeating. Each year we celebrate Independence Day when we declared the political bands between the colonies and the British crown dissolved. This occurred because the people were governed at the will of the king, not by the consent of the people.
Alameda, CAalamedasun.com

Gardening for and with Birds

In last week’s issue we explored how to properly garden for birds with specials attention to their food and water. This week we’ll have a look at plants and sustainability. Plant choice and design. As with all plants, select those whose needs match the amount of sun (or shade) available...
GardeningBHG

100+ Ideas to Eat (or Preserve) the Summer Bumper Crop from Your Garden

Gardening at home is a hands-on way to help feed your family, practice sustainability, a fun way to exercise, and an outlet for coping with stress. In 2020 we saw the boom of "pandemic gardens" as people started growing their own food to avoid shortages, make fewer trips to the store, and simply as a hobby while spending more time at home. Fruit and veggie seeds sold at record levels and according to the National Gardening Association (NGA), 35% of families in the U.S. grow vegetables, fruit, and other food at home. The trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere in 2021, either.
AnimalsMarin Independent Journal

The great pleasure of summer birds is the sight of babies

I think the great pleasure of spring among our common local birds is song. As the springtime chorus fades into the past, the great pleasure of summer birds is the sight of babies, which keep me occupied and entertained until the arrival of fall migrants in August, September and October.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Home & Garden Digest

Monterey Bay Rose Society resumes in-person meetings. The Monterey Bay Area Rose Society has resumed in-person meetings at its monthly members’ garden tours. To join, visit montereybayrosesociety.org and click on “become a member.” For more information, call 831-722-7958. SANTA CRUZ. UCSC Arboretum hosts Raptor Day. Join the Arboretum for the...
Gardeningagdaily.com

Home gardening: Benefits of using raised garden beds

Raised garden beds provide an easy solution when gardening at home, no matter what kind of space you’re working in. If you have a shovel and some soil, you can essentially dig and plant anything anywhere. But given the option, raised garden beds will make the job easier and could give you a better success rate for growing hearty herbs, vegetables, and flowers at home.
Gardeningclemson.edu

How Often Should A Lawn Be Watered?

Proper irrigation can make a big difference in the health of your lawn. Most turfgrasses need about an inch of water a week. Use a rain gauge and monitor the forecast to help determine when to supplement rainfall with irrigation. To make this easier for you, add rain sensors to the irrigation system. Rain sensors will help ensure that water is conserved and only applied as needed. How often you water your lawn should be determined by your soil type because they retain water at different rates. Clay particles are tiny and hold onto water tightly. Plants have difficulty exerting enough force to break the bonds between the clay soil particles and the water when there is not enough water in the soil. So, it is best to deliver 1 inch of water for lawns with heavy clay soil all in one irrigation event. Sandy soils do not hold tightly onto water. Their large particles allow the soil to drain easily, and very sandy soils should get 1/3 of an inch of water three times a week. Sandy to loamy soils should receive around ½ inch twice a week. For help determining your soil type, see HGIC 1656, Soil Texture Analysis “The Jar Test”. For more information on irrigating different soils, see HGIC 1805, Landscape Irrigation Management Part 6: Soil Type & Irrigation Frequency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy