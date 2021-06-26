Cancel
Tennis

Roger Federer to decide on Olympics after Wimbledon

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Roger Federer said Saturday that he'll make a decision on whether to represent Switzerland in the Tokyo Olympics after he completes his run at Wimbledon. "With the team we decided we're going to reassess the situation after Wimbledon because ... obviously if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look in the summer," Federer said. "Still my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let's just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there."

