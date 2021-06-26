Cancel
Amy Schumer Lands HBO Max Docuseries ‘Amy Schumer Learns To….’

By Julie Scagell
The eight-episode series will be set in Martha’s Vineyard as Amy Schumer takes up new trades. Actress, comedian, and mom Amy Schumer just landed her second HBO Max unscripted series. Coming on the heels of Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, this one’s called Amy Learns To…, which means we’re not actually sure what she’ll be doing but it will center around her learning a new skill or craft from a local expert in her husband Chris Fischer’s hometown of Martha’s Vineyard.

