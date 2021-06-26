Auto theft investigator will serve Columbia Heights, Fridley, Spring Lake Park
The Minnesota Department of Commerce recently awarded Fridley a grant to help prevent auto thefts in the city. "The amount of automobile thefts has steadily risen in Fridley and surrounding communities in recent years," Fridley Deputy Director of Public Safety Ryan George said in a report for the June 14 City Council meeting. "Unfortunately, not enough resources were available to fully investigate auto theft cases."