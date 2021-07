UFC 264 predicting the Fight of the Night. UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 is a stacked card filled with great fights. Everyone is talking about the trilogy main event, Poirier vs. McGregor as well as the co-main event Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson. Understandably so, all the lights are focused on the main card. However, when it comes to predicting the Fight of the Night, one prelim fight is flying under the radar as a possible contender.