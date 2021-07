The Ohio State football team loves beating TTUN every year and we love rubbing it in. If you’ve read my articles on any sort of a regular basis you know I don’t hesitate to poke fun at or point out dumb things said by the Michigan Wolverines and their fans. Call it a sense of duty, if you will. However, here is something you probably don’t realize about me: I love this rivalry. The day of the Ohio State-Michigan game is an unofficial holiday at my house.