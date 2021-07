If you think about Walt Disney World you may think of just the four main theme parks, but there is another area that you will want to check out. Disney Springs, formerly known as Downtown Disney, is an amazing spot for maybe an off day or a chill night. You do not need a theme park admission ticket to get in, and parking is free. Whether you’re looking for some great food or a night of shopping, Disney Springs has you covered. Here are some spots you may have missed at Disney Springs.