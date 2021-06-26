Ostapenko tunes up for Wimbledon by winning Eastbourne title
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko has won the grass-court tournament at Eastbourne for her first title since 2019 by beating Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 in the final. It is the fourth tour-level singles trophy of Ostapenko's career and first on grass. She won a Grand Slam trophy at the French Open in 2017 and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon the following year. Ostapenko also was a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2017 and won the girls’ title there in 2014. But she lost in the first round there the last time it was played in 2019. Play begins at the All England Club on Monday.www.wcn247.com