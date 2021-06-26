Cancel
Saweetie: ‘Being Pretty Wasn’t a Privilege for Me’

By Shine My Crown Staff
 14 days ago
Rapper Saweetie is pretty. There’s no doubt about it. But the rapper says that while being pretty may be a privilege for some… growing up, that was not the case for her.

“There are some pretty people who abuse whatever privilege they have or they’re given,” she said in a recent interview with Power 106.1

The interviewer then says the term is “pretty privilege.” Saweetie agreed.

“Right, but it’s just like, for me, honestly, throughout my whole life, being pretty was kind of like a, it was kind of like, how do I say this…it wasn’t a privilege for me. I was judged, rumors were made up about me, and it was kind of always working against me. And it’s just like, for me, I never thought of pretty as glamorizing my existence as a human being.”

She also says that her music is about boosting women’s self-esteem.

“So when I say “Pretty B*tch Music,” I’m not talking about your face I’m talking about your aura, I’m talking about your energy, I’m talking about your self-esteem,” she continued.

Saweetie was then asked, “You got pretty energy?”

“Yeah, don’t nobody want no stank, ugly energy,” the “ICY” rapper replied. “When I say pretty, I think the biggest misconception is people thinking about fashion or your ice or your jewelry, or your makeup but for me, pretty is like your confidence. I love me a confident woman.”

Saweetie also addressed pretty privilege during her interview with Cosmopolitan back in March:

“I won’t act like there isn’t a certain type of power that comes with people admiring your face. But that’s not something that gets me off,” she shared. “I like being Female Athlete of the Year. I like getting 4.0s for a straight year. I like knowing that I write my own songs. I like knowing that I create my own treatments. I like knowing that I donated $150,000 to Black Lives Matter.”

What are your thoughts?
