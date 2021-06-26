Cancel
Medical & Biotech

How companies can drum up enthusiasm for a return to the office and vaccines

By Mikaela Cohen
CNBC
 14 days ago

Companies should pick a concise strategy surrounding vaccines, allow employees to voice opinions on returning to the office, and be transparent about how decisions are made. As companies design plans to bring workers back into the office, chief human resources officers are contending with a plethora of issues. Do they mandate vaccines or simply urge employees to get them? How should hybrid schedules be decided and does innovation suffer when people continue to work from home?

#Vaccinations#Cnbc#Chros#Morgan Stanley#Jpmorgan#Kroger#Target#Bank Of America#Google#Twitter And Facebook
American Airlines
Medical & Biotech
Apple
Health
Economy
Industry
Twitter
Facebook
Vaccines
Public Healthceoworld.biz

Returning to the Office: What To Do If An Employee Refuses Vaccination

I don’t know how many people are sick to death of working from home, but I know I am. Maybe that makes me an outlier. There’s just something I miss about the routine of taking the train into work, seeing the team all together. It’s ultimately nostalgia, the same way I might feel about the music of Duran Duran, and it’s clear that working from home isn’t going anywhere, despite what Wall Street might prefer, because it’s clear that continued remote work will attract top talent. It’s just going to evolve—especially now that the vaccines have made it feasible, for the first time in over a year, for businesses to ask their employees back.
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Employees Expect Companies to Enforce Hygiene Protocols With Return to Office

From St. Louis Business Journal: Headaches abound as employers bring workers back to the office. They’re trying to craft the optimal hybrid workplace strategy while avoiding the tax pitfalls that could be lurking in those plans. They’re trying to retain employees who might not be thrilled with returning to the office at a time when many workers have ample job opportunities elsewhere.
Public Healthwvah.com

Can your employer fire you for not returning to the office?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Following a devastating year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, employees around the country are preparing to return to the office - but not all are rushing to give up remote work, leaving some employers to make decisions about their employment status. According to a survey from Digital.com, four out of ten employers are prepared to fire employees for not returning to the office.
Public HealthCNBC

How companies are considering redesigning post-pandemic office life

Companies are still deciding on how best to bring employees back to the office as the U.S. approaches a largely vaccinated workforce. Uber is the most recent company to backtrack on its original plans and commit to offering employees a fully remote schedule. Shellye Archambeau, board member at Verizon, Okta and Nordstrom, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss.
Healthprdaily.com

How communicators can combat vaccine skepticism

As the vaccine rollout continues, every forward-thinking employer is concerned about one thing:. “What do I do about employees who are hesitant about getting vaccinated?”. This is a powder keg of a subject, because you have business concerns and safety conflicting with people’s right to privacy and their right to make their own health decisions. This piece is not about that debate. Emotions run high, but there are basic business truths that employers will be faced with.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Companies Can Thrive In The Emerging Era Of Hybrid Work

Founder & CEO at Criteria, a pre-employment assessment company with a simple goal: to help organizations make better hires. As the world emerges from the worst pandemic in a century, companies are reconsidering many of their most fundamental assumptions about how and where employees work. While the transition to remote work certainly wasn’t always smooth, a significant proportion of companies found that it was surprisingly effective. And as employees have become accustomed to the flexibility and convenience offered by remote work, they’ve increasingly made it a priority — even as we enter the post-pandemic era.
BusinessGwinnett Daily Post

Uber is the latest tech company to rethink its return-to-office plans

Less than three months after announcing that its employees would be required to come back to the office at least three days a week, Uber is backtracking. The ride-hailing company will give its global office workers the option to apply for fully remote work or choose from a list of other offices instead of their pre-pandemic location, the company's chief people officer, Nikki Krishnamurthy, said in a blog post Tuesday.
West Hartford, CTLaw.com

Akin Gump Reports 95% Vaccination Rate in Announcing Office Return Policy

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, noting it has seen phenomenal vaccination rates, is asking lawyers to return to offices for “a majority” of their time—at least three days each week—starting in September. But certain firm workers will need to return full time as the firm examines office flexibility for professional staff in the long run.
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

Can Travel Companies Legally Incentivize Vaccinated Customers?

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
IndustryWebMD

J&J: Vaccine Protection Against Delta Variant in Strong

July 8, 2021 -- The single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine provides at least eight months of immunity to the coronavirus and shows “strong, persistent” protection against the delta variant, the company said in a news release. The findings come from two small-sample preprint studies which have not been peer...
BusinessCNBC

Jim Cramer on worker mobility and the return to the office

Citigroup is the latest company to discuss the return to the office. The bank's head of human resources said in a LinkedIn post that she expects most U.S. and U.K. employees to be back in the office by September. CNBC's Jim Cramer and David Faber discuss.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
EconomyForbes

How To Protect Your Business's Data As Employees Return To The Office

Mark Roberts is CMO at TPx Communications, responsible for marketing worldwide, driving growth opportunities and building brand recognition. When it came to security, much of the world was forced to keep their networks and teams safe while working remotely over the past year. But if workers start returning to their in-office desks in more significant numbers, organizations should not forgo their attention to security.

