Reports say that Meek Mill and Travis Scott got into a fight at the Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin's private fourth of July party at his $50 million estate in the Hamptons. According to Page Six, sources say that the two got into a loud verbal argument at the party but were pulled apart before it escalated. Mill also threatened to slap Scott. The sources say that Mill was in a rage and could be heard yelling at Scott, even after he walked away. No word on what started the argument, which went down at around 1:30 am. The argument also caused the party to end immediately.