Finding a great garden companion hiding in plain sight at home

Some readers in the Hudson Valley region are already seeing tomatoes ripen on their early transplants. Those of us in the mountains are still waiting for the plants to finally start growing. Larger tomato plants will sometimes wilt during the hottest part of the day, despite the soil having plenty of moisture. This is normal and nothing to worry about. Resist the urge to keep watering them since this can lead to root rot, or it may cause them to develop a very shallow root system, requiring more watering than if left alone. Tomato roots can extend two feet deep into the soil, but the majority of them are in the upper 12 inches of soil. Be careful hoeing or tilling close to the main stem to avoid damaging shallow roots. Mulches can effectively smother most annual weeds, hoeing just serves to bring more weed seeds closer to the surface. Grass clippings, clean straw and wood shavings are good organic mulches. Sawdust is also effective, but it might “steal” some soil nitrogen as it breaks down. Dust some fertilizer on the soil surface to feed the microbes if you use sawdust.