Blu-ray Review: Criterion Re-explores THE HUMAN CONDITION

By Jim Tudor Featured Critic
screenanarchy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s to be said about The Human Condition? In the case of the epic-length Japanese film of that title made, plenty. Directed by Masaki Kobayashi (Harikiri) and released in three distinct parts between 1959 to 1961, the whole 579 minutes of The Human Condition is nothing less than an immaculate endurance test of sensibility. It is a beautifully made and sometimes brilliantly compelling endurance test, but an endurance test all the same.

#The Human Condition#Blu Ray Review#Japanese#Chinese#World Cinema#Harakiri
Comments / 0

Community Policy