Blu-ray Review: Criterion Re-explores THE HUMAN CONDITION
What’s to be said about The Human Condition? In the case of the epic-length Japanese film of that title made, plenty. Directed by Masaki Kobayashi (Harikiri) and released in three distinct parts between 1959 to 1961, the whole 579 minutes of The Human Condition is nothing less than an immaculate endurance test of sensibility. It is a beautifully made and sometimes brilliantly compelling endurance test, but an endurance test all the same.screenanarchy.com