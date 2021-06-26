‘WandaVision’ Concept Art Shows Development of the Hex

Fans are eager to see Namor join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we have a look at what Brian Tee could look like in the role via incredible concept art. If there is one thing that Marvel has done well over the years, it’s bringing the many characters from the pages of Marvel Comics to life via the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Across the franchise’s more than 23+ films and counting, Marvel has introduced fans to several incredible characters with an amazing array of heroes, villains and antiheroes ripped from the pages of the comics with flawless on-screen adaptations.