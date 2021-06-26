Arlington Public Schools Textile Recycling Competition collects 18,325 pounds of textiles
The results are in for this year's Textile Recycling Competition for Arlington Public Schools elementary and middle schools. Over the one-month competition, May 15 through June 15, families and neighbors donated 18,325 pounds of textiles for recycling and earned close to $1,000 for the district — that's over 9 tons of textiles being put to good use rather than going to incineration and landfills.www.wickedlocal.com