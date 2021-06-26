Community solar farms hold great potential benefits, if the State does more to guide the industry’s growth

Regarding your article on solar farms in New York (June 26), "Solar Development is a Tale of Two Cities:" While it is easy to characterize the debate over Shepherd’s Run solar farm in Copake (80 acres of photovoltaic panels providing 60 megawatts of power) as NIMBYism of wealthy second homers vs. local economic interests, that is not a true portrait of the supporters and those against. Many summer-only residents like myself support the project and see solar farms as a way of preserving the land and rural way of life that is threatened by climate change. While it is wonderful that there are a few farm-to-table restaurants and wineries, we’re here to appreciate the natural world. There are many long-time residents opposed for fear of depressed property values. Global warming, causing heat waves, floods, droughts, and insect infestations, is a bigger threat. We should all be looking at solar farms as a way to guarantee a safer world for generations to come.