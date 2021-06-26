Finding a great garden companion hiding in plain sight at home

Proper irrigation can make a big difference in the health of your lawn. Most turfgrasses need about an inch of water a week. Use a rain gauge and monitor the forecast to help determine when to supplement rainfall with irrigation. To make this easier for you, add rain sensors to the irrigation system. Rain sensors will help ensure that water is conserved and only applied as needed. How often you water your lawn should be determined by your soil type because they retain water at different rates. Clay particles are tiny and hold onto water tightly. Plants have difficulty exerting enough force to break the bonds between the clay soil particles and the water when there is not enough water in the soil. So, it is best to deliver 1 inch of water for lawns with heavy clay soil all in one irrigation event. Sandy soils do not hold tightly onto water. Their large particles allow the soil to drain easily, and very sandy soils should get 1/3 of an inch of water three times a week. Sandy to loamy soils should receive around ½ inch twice a week. For help determining your soil type, see HGIC 1656, Soil Texture Analysis “The Jar Test”. For more information on irrigating different soils, see HGIC 1805, Landscape Irrigation Management Part 6: Soil Type & Irrigation Frequency.