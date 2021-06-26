When the fear of exploding biscuits becomes a messy reality in the kitchen

Nothing says summer like fresh seafood. Crab cakes — a favorite, traditional American dish — check off so many culinary boxes. Depending on how they are prepared, crab cakes can taste sweet, a little bit salty, or a delightful combo of both. The patties may seem flaky, creamy, or buttery. But no matter the subtle differences, the carb-laden comfort food always turns out to be a delicious meal. Recipe developer Jamie Monkkonen of Vibrantly g-Free is from Maryland and takes the state's signature dish very seriously — as we all should! "I made this version a little different from the classic Maryland Crab Cake [which features Old Bay] with dill for a fun change," she says. "It's absolutely refreshing! They are also super easy to make at home, although I never would have guessed it before trying." Crab cakes are a fun meal to make when entertaining friends, and can be the main dinner or just an appetizer. This recipe is sure to be a family favorite.