The smallest of small businesses are getting some protection from state and local regulations. House Bill 664, sponsored by Rep. Johnathan D. Hershey, R-Juniata/Franklin/Mifflin, has been passed unanimously by both the House of Representatives and the Senate and has been presented to Gov. Tom Wolf for his approval. The legislation amends state law to allow children to operate lemondate stands or other small businesses without receiving a business license from their local municipality or homeowners’ association.