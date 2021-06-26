Letter | Building more housing not a neighborhood battle

The writer of a recent Letter to the Editor must not visit the Westside very much. Either that, or she hasn’t noticed all the new development on the Westside, including two multistory hotels on Mission Street, the multibuilding, multistory work-live mixed use space on Delaware, the apartments on Shaffer Road, not to mention the proposed 100% affordable units on Natural Bridges Drive, the Dream Inn project and the senior building project slated for Lighthouse (the former Gateway School). And, of course, UCSC and its proposed new housing.