Finding a great garden companion hiding in plain sight at home

Would you like to learn more about California native plants and which to choose for your home garden? We have a new series of two to three minute videos on California native plants hosted by UCCE Master Gardener and UCRBG Docent George Spiliotis. George focuses on the home gardener in each presentation and covers 33 plants that are grown in the UCR Botanic Gardens. You’ll enjoy interesting facts about each plant, get tips on how to maintain the plant, and find out if it will do well in your home setting. The link for the videos is posted on our website https://gardens.ucr.edu/ucrbg-california-native-plants-video-series or you can access them here https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyJPF220C8PnShE9FmcoE5pXwmduY0jEi. For more UCR CNAS (College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences) videos visit www.youtube.com/UCRCNAS.