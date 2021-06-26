Cancel
Finding a great garden companion hiding in plain sight at home

By Joshua Siskin
Los Angeles Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was organizing my ever-expanding plant and gardening book collection when I came upon a title that caught my eye. An hour quickly passed while I sat reading and re-reading certain perspicacious observations and recommendations from “Great Garden Companions” (Rodale Press, 1998) by Sally Jean Cunningham. It was now apparent that this was a book I should have carefully read and absorbed years ago, considering that it has sat on my shelf for over two decades and contains more wisdom than you would expect to find in several dozen books, put together, on horticultural subjects. By the way, there are plenty of copies of “Great Garden Companions” available through Internet vendors, and most of them are priced at under $20.

