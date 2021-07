As we lurch toward a return to “normalcy,” let us remember that the most normal thing to do during a Vineyard summer is to read a book. This summer, with attendance on the Island expected to peak, why not duck out of traffic, stop trying to get that dinner reservation, and start on your summer reads. Whether you’re interested in genre-spanning guilty pleasures, the books that got away, new releases, oldies but goodies, books that make you think, laugh, or cry, books that you couldn’t focus on last year because you were too stressed out, or for the past fourish years prior, because they were longer than a tweet, it’s time to relax and return to that most enduring of Vineyard summer pleasures.