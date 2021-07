I'll admit, when we get to that point in entertainment in between seasons where there's nothing new on the tube, I'll binge watch Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives for a week or two. I don't fancy myself a fan of the culinary arts beyond having a tasty meal once in a while, but there's something about the foods on that show that truly amaze anyone with an appetite. In talking about it with a buddy of mine, the question came up, if Guy Fieri drove his hot rod through Lawton or Southwest Oklahoma, where would he have to stop and eat?