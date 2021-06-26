Astronauts deploy a second new solar array for the International Space Station

NASA's next big space telescope just took a big step forward toward its planned launch this fall. From a report:. The $9.8 billion James Webb Space Telescope mission has passed a key launch review, keeping it on track to lift off atop an Ariane 5 rocket before the end of the year, European Space Agency (ESA) officials announced last week. "This major milestone, carried out with Arianespace, the Webb launch service provider, confirms that Ariane 5, the Webb spacecraft and the flight plan are set for launch," ESA officials wrote in a July 1 update. "It also specifically provides the final confirmation that all aspects of the launch vehicle and spacecraft are fully compatible."