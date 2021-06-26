Astronauts deploy a second new solar array for the International Space Station
Astronauts are making progress on upgrading the power system for the International Space Station (ISS), recently completing a spacewalk to install a second new solar array. Astronauts Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Shane Kimbrough of NASA stepped outside the space station at 1:45 p.m. ET on Friday, June 25, and deployed the new solar array. With preparations and checks, the spacewalk took 6 hours and 45 minutes in total, but the deployment of the array took only around 10 minutes, and the new array began generating power straight away.www.digitaltrends.com