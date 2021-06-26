Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Astronauts deploy a second new solar array for the International Space Station

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronauts are making progress on upgrading the power system for the International Space Station (ISS), recently completing a spacewalk to install a second new solar array. Astronauts Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Shane Kimbrough of NASA stepped outside the space station at 1:45 p.m. ET on Friday, June 25, and deployed the new solar array. With preparations and checks, the spacewalk took 6 hours and 45 minutes in total, but the deployment of the array took only around 10 minutes, and the new array began generating power straight away.

Shane Kimbrough
