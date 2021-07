At least 12 people have been shot, three fatally, so far this weekend across the city of Chicago, according to police records. In the first fatal incident of the weekend, one man was killed and another suffered critical injuries in West Pullman. At approximately 5:19 p.m., a 47-year-old man and 34-year-old man were inside a residence in the 11800 block of South State when an unknown offender opened fire, striking both men, police stated. The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.