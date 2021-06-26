Cancel
Nebraska State

State patrol hosts surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Ogallala

By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Thursday, June 24, in Ogallala. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 12 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to 6 vehicles or trailers throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

