Quentin Tarantino has said he would choose to work under the name “Quentin Jerome” if he were given the chance to begin his career again.Jerome is the filmmaker’s middle name. He inherited the name Tarantino from his father, actor Tony Tarantino, whom he did not meet until later in life.Speaking to Marc Maron on the WTF podcast, the Pulp Fiction director explained that he had grown up using the surname Zastoupil, taken from his stepfather.“I didn’t even know about the name Tarantino really at that time. I was Zastoupil,” he explained. “That was my name. I was always known...