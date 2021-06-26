Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: 10-year-old Muffin

The Cleveland Animal Protective League is looking for a forever home for one of its older residents—a 10-year-old cat named Muffin.

Muffin was found as a stray and brought to the shelter, but after three months of being cared for by staff and volunteers, she's ready for a home with a lot of that same love to give.

Cleveland APL said Muffin's right eye is a bit cloudy from a severe upper respiratory infection but that "it doesn't stop her from seeing herself in your home."

At 10 years old, Muffin is missing a few teeth, but she has a healthy appetite and Cleveland APL said she loves a good snack.

Muffin would love a cozy home with a lot of love and attention given to her.

To learn more about adopting Muffin or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here .

