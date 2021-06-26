Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. cites shoulder in passing up Derby invitation

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sW60f_0ag2RUzN00

As badly as Fernando Tatis Jr. wants to join this year’s Home Run Derby festivities, the San Diego Padres’ star shortstop said Friday that he has to focus on “bigger priorities” — namely, his health — in turning down the opportunity.

The 22-year-old Tatis is tied for third in the majors with 22 homers, a figure that also has him tied for National League lead, and he’s likely a shoo-in to be in Denver as the starter at short for the All-Star Game on July 13.

Citing a continuing injury concern to his left shoulder, however, Tatis will not take part in the Derby on July 12 at Coors Field, a stadium famous for allowing many home runs.

The third-year player has missed 19 of the Padres’ 77 games this season, mostly due to a partially dislocated left shoulder. Tatis left a game on Saturday early because of a recurrence of the injury and sat out on Sunday, but he returned the next day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066X1v_0ag2RUzN00
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot, Rays plummet into Week 13

It’s pretty hard (to say no). It’s something you always dream about. Something I would dream about as a kid,” Tatis told the San Diego Union Tribune, referring to his Derby aspirations. “I feel like there are bigger priorities right now. That is my health.”

Other players of note who will not take part in the Derby are Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge.

Guerrero began play Friday leading the majors with 25 home runs, and Judge, who led the American League with 52 in 2017, has 16 this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Kyle Schwarber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#Washington Nationals#Home Run Derby#The San Diego Padres#National League#The All Star Game#Rays#The Toronto Blue Jays#The New York Yankees#Aaron#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtucsonpost.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. socks 3 homers as Padres pound D-backs

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three of the Padres' five home runs Friday night as San Diego defeated visiting Arizona 11-5, extending the Diamondbacks major league record for consecutive road losses to 24 games. The win was the Padres' eighth straight to open a 10-game homestand. The Diamondbacks have dropped 20...
MLBgaslampball.com

Talking Friars Episode 29: Tatis brings the HR Derby to him

Fernando Tatis Jr. was the central point in the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast. I discussed many topics including Dinelson Lamet exiting Saturday's start with a forearm injury and what that means for the club in the next couple of weeks along with how the team was able to scratch out a win on Sunday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: the Phillie Phanatic Upstages Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing host to the San Diego Padres this weekend, which means that that the east coast gets to see one of baseball’s youngest and brightest stars in person. There is definitely a wide gap between east coast and west coast baseball, in terms of what fans...
MLBNBC Sports

SEE IT: Fernando Tatis Jr. ties league lead with three-HR night

Fernando Tatis Jr., in his five at-bats, knocked in four hits and four RBIs in San Diego's Friday night battle with Arizona. That’s not the crazy part. He hit three home runs on the night. Yes, three. Oh, and he did so within the first four innings. Here’s the third one:
MLBYardbarker

Fernando Tatis Jr. has several reasons for not participating in Home Run Derby

Fernando Tatis Jr. had an interesting reason for deciding not to participate in this year’s Home Run Derby. The San Diego Padres star said Friday he would not participate in the event, citing his health as the main reason. There was also a secondary consideration: Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also opted against taking part, and Tatis had wanted to compete against him.
MLBMLB

Tatis Jr. advances to Phase 2 of ASG vote

SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. has cleared the first hurdle on his path to the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado next month. The Padres' superstar shortstop was the top vote-getter at his position in the first phase of voting. Results were announced on Sunday morning, with Tatis joining Javier Báez and Brandon Crawford among the top three National League shortstops. That trio will advance to the final round of voting to be conducted this week -- from 9 a.m. PT on Monday through 11 a.m. Thursday.
MLBNBC San Diego

Tatis Jr. Goes Nuts in Padres Win

Friday afternoon, Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. declined an invitation to participate in the Home Run Derby during the All-Star festivities in Denver next month. He decided to hold his own HR derby on Friday night at Petco Park instead. Tatis hit three home runs in an 11-5 Padres win...
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom, Fernando Tatis Jr. engaged in NL MVP duel

LAS VEGAS — With bat flips and a home-run trot highlighted by a dance around the third turn, Padres phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. enjoys putting on a show in a game forever resistant to showboating. But times do change, and even many old-school purists are beginning to embrace Tatis’ flair.
MLBaudacy.com

Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. headline 2021 MLB All-Star starters

The people have spoken. MLB revealed its starters, as voted by fans, for July 13th’s All-Star Game at Coors Field. The American and National League lineups, as revealed on ESPN, feature nine first-time participants including Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani, who is also slated to participate in the Home Run Derby alongside Trevor Story, Pete Alonso and Trey Mancini. Surprisingly, no one from either of last year's World Series teams—the Dodgers and Rays—was selected as a starter.
MLBsacramentosun.com

All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres start series vs. Phillies

Even though the San Diego Padres lost a tough one-run game on Thursday, they'll still enter a three-game series at Philadelphia as one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball. The Padres fell 5-4 on the road against the Cincinnati Reds as closer Mark Melancon suffered a blown save.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Padres fans go nuts over Fernando Tatis Jr.’s third home run

San Diego Padres fans went absolutely nuts over Fernando Tatis Jr.’s third home run of the game on Friday night. Tatis began Friday’s Padres game against the Arizona Diamondbacks by going 3-for-3 with three home runs for four RBIs. Fans were excited about his homers in the first and second, but they exploded with elation after the third home run. Take a look at the fan reaction:
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. lone Padre in final round of All-Star Game fan vote

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. aiming to become first Padre voted into All-Star Game starting lineup since Tony Gwynn in 1999. No surprises here: Fernando Tatis Jr is moving on to the final round of fan voting in his push to be the first Padre voted into an All-Star Game’s starting lineup in more than two decades.
MLBwmleader.com

Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. among baseball’s first-time stars

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game returns at Coors Field in Denver on July 13. On Thursday, the league announced the winners of fan voting, those selected to the starting lineups for the American and National League. Budding superstars in Los Angeles...
MLBESPN

Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are making home runs fun again

The inside of a baseball consists of three layers of wool wrapped around a cork center, about 219 yards of gray and white four-play and three-ply yarn wound so tightly that it resembles a long piece of thread. At times in 2021, it seems that fabric has symbolically unraveled like the sport itself, with all the talk of spin rates, grip substances and how to combat this wave of cheating run amok that has led to historic rates of strikeouts and low batting averages.
MLBNBC San Diego

Tatis Jr. Earns Starting Spot in MLB All-Star Game

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Fernando Tatis Jr. is going to start at shortstop for the National League at the MLB All-Star Game. Tatis won both phases of fan voting to earn the honor, becoming the first Friar voted into the starting lineup by the general public since the late, great Tony Gwynn in 1998 (Wil Myers was the starting DH in 2016 and Jake Peavy started on the mound in 2007 but both of those were managers decisions).
MLBSporting News

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. goes on home run tear after bowing out of Home Run Derby

Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't competing in this year's Home Run Derby, but he's on his way to hitting at least a round's worth of dingers in games between now and then. Tatis went deep his first three trips to the plate Friday for the Padres against the Diamondbacks — two solo shots and a two-run homer. And he did it in the first four innings, which meant he had loads of time to tie or break the MLB record for homers in a game. The mark is four and the feat has been accomplished 18 times, most recently by J.D. Martinez in 2017.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. is so popular that he is now requested as a piñata

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., is now a member of the select group of personalities that have been celebrated in form of a piñata. Piñatas Artesanales Cambero, a family-owned piñata business in Ensenada, Baja California, made a Tatis Jr., piñata to please a young super fan of the Padres shortstop recently voted into the National League All-Star team’s starting lineup.

Comments / 1

Community Policy