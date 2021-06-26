‘Team Fortress 2’ Just Had Its Highest Number Of Players, 14 Years After Release

One Skyrim player and their discovery has fans of The Elder Scrolls on Reddit and elsewhere going mad with speculation, though everything may not be as it seems. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released 10 years ago in 2011. In 2021, many still play the RPG, which Bethesda continues to milk it with every possible port imaginable. And with The Elder Scrolls 6 so far away, fans will only have Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online for a while. Thankfully, both have a vast amount of content, and apparently the former has discoveries players haven't made yet.