Video Games

‘Team Fortress 2’ Just Had Its Highest Number Of Players, 14 Years After Release

By Imogen Mellor
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 14 days ago

Valve fans happen to be rather persistent, don't you think? You'd assume that those who played Team Fortress 2 back in 2007 might have moved on to new hero shooters by now. From Valorant to Overwatch it's easy to trace the influences of TF2 in gaming trends 14 years after the game's release, and yet it's still a ridiculously successful shooter in its own right. And now, all this time later, somehow Team Fortress 2 has once again broken its concurrent player record on Steam.

www.gamingbible.co.uk
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry's biggest names.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
#Team Fortress 2#Fortress#Pcgamesn#Valve
