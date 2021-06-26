‘Team Fortress 2’ Just Had Its Highest Number Of Players, 14 Years After Release
Valve fans happen to be rather persistent, don't you think? You'd assume that those who played Team Fortress 2 back in 2007 might have moved on to new hero shooters by now. From Valorant to Overwatch it's easy to trace the influences of TF2 in gaming trends 14 years after the game's release, and yet it's still a ridiculously successful shooter in its own right. And now, all this time later, somehow Team Fortress 2 has once again broken its concurrent player record on Steam.