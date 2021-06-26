Kendall Jenner Secretly Wears Her Best Outfits To Basketball Games
Kendall Jenner’s courtside outfits have returned. The NBA playoffs are in full swing and many stadiums are allowing fans to attend games in person. Jenner was recently spotted at several of them to support boyfriend Devin Booker (he plays for the Phoenix Suns) and her appearances served as a reminder why Jenner’s basketball game outfits are always on point. Not only does she show her support for specific players by wearing their jersey numbers — Booker previously posted an Instagram photo of the model sporting his jersey number — but she also has a certain style she strives for when she makes her courtside appearances.www.thezoereport.com