Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Secretly Wears Her Best Outfits To Basketball Games

thezoereport.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Jenner’s courtside outfits have returned. The NBA playoffs are in full swing and many stadiums are allowing fans to attend games in person. Jenner was recently spotted at several of them to support boyfriend Devin Booker (he plays for the Phoenix Suns) and her appearances served as a reminder why Jenner’s basketball game outfits are always on point. Not only does she show her support for specific players by wearing their jersey numbers — Booker previously posted an Instagram photo of the model sporting his jersey number — but she also has a certain style she strives for when she makes her courtside appearances.

www.thezoereport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Outfit#Nba Playoffs#Jeans#Nba#The Phoenix Suns#Vogue#Tzr#The Denver Nuggets#The Four Seasons Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS BEN SIMMONS CAREER WAS CURSED BY KENDALL JENNER!

If Suns star Devin Booker were smart, he would watch out for Kendall Jenner. Before she does to him what she did to Sixers Ben Simmons, who went from NBA star to NBA bust as soon as Jenner broke up with him!. Jenner wants to kill the “Kardashian Curse” narrative...
CelebritiesPopSugar

We Can 99% Guarantee You've Never Seen a Cutout Skirt Like Kendall Jenner's

Part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion aired Thursday night, and though we were enthralled by the flood of revelations the famous family unpacked with Andy Cohen, we couldn't help but feel slightly distracted by Kendall Jenner's outfit. The 25-year-old supermodel stunned per usual for the occasion, wearing a sparkly skirt we'll likely be daydreaming about for the rest of the week. Hailing from Tom Ford's spring 2013 collection, the metallic skirt is intricately embellished with countless shiny beads and features too many cutouts to count and a daring leg slit. We see you, Kenny!
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Kendall Jenner 'practically moves in' with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has "practically moved in" with her boyfriend Devin Booker. The 25-year-old model recently celebrated her first anniversary with Devin, and sources have now said the pair are so serious about their love for one another that they've all but officially moved in together. An insider said: "He's practically...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Extremely Daring Crochet Top Held Together By Small Buckle — Photo

Enjoying some of the many pleasures that Paris has to offer, Kendall Jenner strolled the City of Light, wearing a tiny, sexy crochet top. Kendall Jenner, 25, enjoyed a night out in Paris on Tuesday June 29, where she wore a bold black crochet top. The sexy top showed off plenty of skin and looked like it was only held closed by a tiny buckle clasping at the center. Besides the revealing top, Kendall sported a flowing pair of baggy white flares, black heels, and a black face mask. The model also accessorized with a pair of simple gold earrings.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Kendall Jenner claims fame made it ‘harder’ for her to become a successful supermodel

Kendall Jenner has denied accusations that her fame helped her become a supermodel, alleging that it actually made it “harder” for her to achieve her career.The reality star addressed her successful modelling career during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, where she claimed that everything she has accomplished has been the result of her own hard work.“In the topic of offensiveness to some of the things people assume about our family, I think everyone around me, whether friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work,” the 25-year-old said. “I did everything that I was supposed...
Celebritiesfadeawayworld.net

Insider On Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker's Relationship: "She Is Crazy About Him. She Has Never Looked Happier. Her Whole Family Loves Devin Too."

Devin Booker is probably living his best life right now. He's a successful basketball player whose team is playing incredibly well and has a gorgeous girlfriend. That sounds like the recipe for a happy life, and it seems like the Phoenix Suns player and supermodel Kendall Jenner are following every step to be happy together. In the wake of their first anniversary together, the couple shared a series of pics to celebrate each other.
Skin Caredistrictchronicles.com

Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We rarely see a reality star grow up in front of our own eyes and turn into a supermodel, but that’s exactly what happened with Kendall Jenner. As the second youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner crew, her childhood years were on full display during the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Is ‘Ready’ to Propose: ‘It’s Only a Matter of Time’

Here comes the bride? Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend, Devin Booker, “says he’s ready to put a ring on it,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. According to the insider, the supermodel’s famous family, including sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, thinks “it’s only a matter of time” before Devin, 24, proposes.
Tennisthezoereport.com

Naomi Osaka Ditched Her Heels For These Comfy Shoes For Date Night

Naomi Osaka is a woman of many talents — she’s both a tennis champ and a true fashionista. On the court, Osaka wears her designated player’s uniforms, but off the court — that’s where her personal style really shines. If you take a look at her Instagram page, her outfits include an endless array of colorful dresses, graphic tops, and even trendy biker shorts. One would expect nothing less than of Osaka and her date-night outfits. She can easily balance the dressy with the casual and look both comfortable and confident in every outfit she wears.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Plan to Shut Down Kendall Jenner's "Baby Fever"

Watch: Can Kendall Jenner Keep Up With 3 Toddlers?. Kendall Jenner won't want to have kids after this!. In a hilarious, just-released Keeping Up with the Kardashians bonus scene, Khloe Kardashian jokes that Kendall is ready to become a mom. "You're going to die," Khloe tells mom Kris Jenner. "So Kendall, like, the other day, was like, 'I think I have baby fever'...."
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Photos of Boyfriend Devin Booker as They Mark 1st Anniversary

One year down! Kendall Jenner gave fans an intimate look at her relationship with Devin Booker as the pair celebrated their first anniversary. The 25-year-old model posted a handful of photos on her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 12, throwing it back to the April 2020 road trip that sparked the duo’s romance. “365,” Jenner captioned one snap before posting another picture of the couple cuddling on a private jet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy