Fifth graders at all three North Shore elementary schools move up and eighth graders at North Shore Middle School move on!
During the week of June 21 families, administration, faculty and staff were warmly welcomed to the Moving Up ceremonies of each of the three North Shore Elementary Schools led by their respective principals including Mrs. Jeanette Wojcik (Sea Cliff), Mrs. Bridget Finder (Glenwood Landing) and Dr. Peter Rufa (Glen Head). In addition, Principal Mr. Rob Dennis at North Shore Middle School led his eighth graders in a memorable Moving On ceremony which was held on June 24, 2021, at North Shore High School.theislandnow.com