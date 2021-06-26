Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Matt Pike (High on Fire, Sleep) To Release Illustrated Lyrics Book

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare Bird is excited to announce the release of Matt Pike’s Head on a Pike: The Illustrated Lyrics of Matt Pike. Matt Pike, guitarist, vocalist and frontman for Grammy Award-winning doom metal band High on Fire, began his career in the Bay Area punk and metal scene in 1989 and has been an active and influential player in the doom metal world ever since. Pike first began writing for heavy metal band Sleep in the 1990s and, after discovering a talent for it, continued on to write much of the material for High on Fire up to present day.

www.metalsucks.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Pike
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High On Fire#Illustration#Poetry#Illustrators#Chicago Tribune#Lovecraftian#American#Rarebirdlit Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbigtakeover.com

Patrick Ames - The Virtualistics (Self-Released)

The pandemic has brought about a great number of artistic experiments, often born out of necessity and with varying degrees of success. Music seems to have reaped the benefits more than just about any other mode of expression as musicians are collaborating online now more than ever. The title of Patrick Ames’ new album, The Virtualistics is a winking reference to this increasingly remote recording style, and every performer on the record had never met in person or practiced together. Every song on the album is inspired by the various emotions pretty much everyone has felt in the last year, and many deal with topical subjects from COVID to social unrest.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Ad Vanderveen - Release (Self-Released)

Soulful, old-fashioned country folk singer Ad Vanderveen has returned with his newest album Release, which marks a big step up in production and his abilities as a songwriter, definitively crystallizing a style and aesthetic that stands out in a modern era. Vanderveen’s vocals are reminiscent of Neil Young, and Release could have easily found a comfortable home in the 70s among other rootsy folk records by Young, Bob Dylan, and Van Morrison. The production is more restrained, befitting the style, but like the sound of Harvest or Blood on the Tracks that doesn’t preclude a Phil Spector sensibility of lush strings and layered instrumentation as long as the result is organic.
Beauty & Fashiontheobelisk.net

Friday Full-Length: Celtic Frost, Monotheist

What a record. I know Celtic Frost‘s legacy was already long since set by the time they returned to do Monotheist in 2006, and that their earlier works in 1984’s Morbid Tales EP, 1985’s debut album, To Mega Therion, and 1987’s Into the Pandemonium — not to mention what Thomas Gabriel Fischer and Martin Eric Ain had done previously in Hellhammer — had already cast them as one of the formative units not just of black metal, but of a new kind of heavy darkness in general. But 15 years later and long since the band fell apart all over again, Monotheist still resonates, and it’s still so goddamned dense. Thick to the point of making it difficult to move through. Righteous in the challenge it issued to its audience. Righteous in its unmitigated grandiosity. Righteous in its crush, righteous in its indulgent use of space and ambience. Righteous in its heft and heavy in its righteousness.
Musicwirx.com

Ghost's Tobias Forge shares Metallica-inspired playlist

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has put together a Metallica-inspired playlist for Apple Music. The 30-track set includes two Metallica songs — “Ride the Lightning” and the Master of Puppets cut “The Thing That Should Not Be” — as well as selections by Black Sabbath, Sex Pistols, Twisted Sister, Slayer, and even The Smiths.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

NY emo band Common Sage releasing new LP on No Sleep (stream a track)

New York emo band Common Sage will follow their 2018 debut album "Where are you? I'm in Klamath Falls, are you here​?​" (and 2020 EP Might as Well Eat the Chicken, We Won't Be Here in the Morning) with their sophomore album, It Lives It Breathes, this fall via No Sleep. It's their first album made with Stay Inside's Chris Johns on guitars and bass, and it was engineered by Neil Strauch and mastered by Will Yip. Here's what band leader Julian Rosen tells us about it:
MusicMetalSucks

GosT is No Longer “Bound by the Horror” on New Track

Gost has released a third song from his forthcoming album, Rites of Love and Reverence, titled “Bound by the Horror.”. Gost fans have likely noticed his recent shift away from the horror-inspired synthwave of his earlier work, and that’s exactly what this new song is about. He comments:. “’Bound by...
CelebritiesComicBook

William Smith Dead at 88

William Smith, the film and television actor known for roles in Any Which Way You Can, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Red Dawn, has passed away. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the 88-year-old actor died on Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, confirmed the news to THR but did not provide a cause of death. Born in Missouri on March 24, 1933, Smith's career on the big screen and in television stretches all the way back to the 1940s where he made uncredited appearances in films like Meet Me in St. Louis and even The Ghost of Frankenstein.
MusicAlternative Press

Amy Lee, Taylor Momsen, Maria Brink & Lzzy Hale discuss the state of rock

In part one of this round-table conversation, Amy Lee, Lzzy Hale, Taylor Momsen and Maria Brink flipped the script. “I was thinking women’s empowerment is if we didn’t talk about women’s empowerment at all and actually spent this hour talking about our music and what we do,” Lee suggested. So, they highlighted their new albums and discussed why people needed music more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic instead.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
Musicgratefulweb.com

Dark Star Orchestra | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | 7/5/21

The jam band enthusiasts—“aged Deadheads”—and hipsters alike, all made their way out from the depths of the Colorado Front Range for a night of Grateful Dead tribute and homage. Dark Star Orchestra made the Dead fans of Denver “Get Up, Get Off, Get Out of the Door,” to suit up for an original setlist and production at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 5th, 2021.
Springfield, MIPosted by
K102.5

Metal Goddesses? This Female Judas Priest Tribute Band Rocks

Putting a unique spin on the tribute act, Judas Priestess is the world's only all-girl tribute to Judas Priest. Believe it or not, they deliver the goods. OK, let's get all the obvious ones out of the way: Is this breaking the law? Are they victims of changes? Better by you better than me? Does the green manalishi wear a two-pronged tiara? If you think girls can't rock, you've got another thing comin'. Judas Priestess is an all-girl tribute band to the metal gods: Judas Priest.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Scary Scene As A Full Carnival Ride Breaks Down at Cherry Festival

Carnival riders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City were lucky to walk away with no injuries after one of the rides broke down. The Cherry Festival is in the process of wrapping up today, and festival organizers are breathing a sigh of relief after a nearly tragic accident happened. While carnival goers were enjoying a pendulum style ride on the midway, something started to go wrong. In the video above, you can see the moments that the platform holding the ride starts to collapse.
MusicMorganton News Herald

‘The Tide Is High’ (1980)

Debbie Harry and her fellow New Wave titans in Blondie hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for their third time with this reggae-pop number, which was a cover of a 1967 recording by the group the Paragons.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: Censor (2021) - Reviewed

Remember Peter Strickland’s Berberian Sound Studio? That surreal psychological horror film about a British sound engineer tasked wit mixing a 1970s giallo film starring Toby Jones. Initially the film begins as an homage before midway unraveling into a kind of hyperkinetic influx psychodrama in which neither the protagonist or the viewer are sure of their senses of reality anymore. That’s important to consider when assessing Irish newcomer Prano Bailey-Bond’s new debut horror film Censor, a film that is as much of an homage to the era of British video nasty horror movies on cassette tape as it is a sensory freakout concerning the unresolved disappearance of a young girl. Just when you begin to think you know what it is really about, you feel the floor give way from beneath you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy