Matt Pike (High on Fire, Sleep) To Release Illustrated Lyrics Book
Rare Bird is excited to announce the release of Matt Pike’s Head on a Pike: The Illustrated Lyrics of Matt Pike. Matt Pike, guitarist, vocalist and frontman for Grammy Award-winning doom metal band High on Fire, began his career in the Bay Area punk and metal scene in 1989 and has been an active and influential player in the doom metal world ever since. Pike first began writing for heavy metal band Sleep in the 1990s and, after discovering a talent for it, continued on to write much of the material for High on Fire up to present day.www.metalsucks.net