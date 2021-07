The Adler Theatre and Nederlander National Markets are thrilled to announce the return of Broadway to the Quad Cities with our 2021-2022. Broadway at the Adler Theatre season presented by Smart Lexus of Quad Cities. The season features the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize®-winning musical RENT, the concert style theatrical event The Simon & Garfunkel Story, the newly staged production of the Tony® Award-winning Fiddler on the Roof, the record-breaking musical spectacular CATS, and the Tony® and Grammy® Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.