The Kirkwood School District has initiated the changes promised by Prop R with summer construction at Kirkwood High School and North Glendale Elementary School. The bond issue passed with 68% approval on April 6, 2021, and includes major additions such as classrooms, offices and enhanced security measures at four of the district’s schools. These projects will take two years to complete, and the bids for construction will be awarded in late winter or early next spring, according to Mike Romay, the district’s chief financial officer. Romay said minor interior renovations are expected to be completed this summer.