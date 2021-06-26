Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pritzker reissues executive orders on schools, beyond

Greater Milwaukee Today
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday extended his COVID-19 executive orders and emergency declarations that were set to expire on Saturday, June 26. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Pritzker has issued 16 months of consecutive 30-day disaster proclamations. He’s also issued several dozen executive orders pertaining to COVID-19, ranging from prohibiting indoor dining to limiting gatherings and more. His orders have evolved over time.

www.gmtoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#The General Assembly#State#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbus, OHDaily Advocate

Powell issues statement on governor’s pending NIL executive order

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) on Monday issued the following statement after reports of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issuing an executive order allowing Ohio college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL):. “Today, we have learned that Governor DeWine prioritizes delivering profits to college athletes...
PoliticsDayton Daily News

DeWine to sign executive order on name, image, likeness issue

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will sign an executive order allowing college athletes to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Ohio Statehouse. The House State and Local Government committee passed Senate Bill 187 on Wednesday, but a...
Politics740thefan.com

Walz issues executive order on policing ahead of Wed. deadline for budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz is making statewide changes to policing he says will increase transparency and accountability in advance of an expected vote by lawmakers to approve a bipartisan public safety budget bill. Walz’s executive action announced Monday includes $15 million for violence prevention programs and recommended...
Public Healthcity-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb Signs COVID-19 Executive Orders

Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-16 & 21-17. Executive Order 21-16 extends the public health emergency and Executive Order 21-17 rescinds all directives in previous orders and then outlines a limited number of directives necessary to support the state’s health care system and vaccination program. It also provides additional financial assistance for health and welfare programs, specifically, the second order allows certain individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. It also allows the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
decaturradio.com

Pritzker Denied Dismissal in High School Sports Suit

Parents of youth athletes suing the governor over his COVID-19 restrictions on youth sports will see a ruling on a motion for summary judgment after a circuit court judge denied the governor’s motion to dismiss. The equal rights case was brought by parents of student-athletes who say the governor prohibiting...
Public HealthNews 12

Dozens of executive orders in place since pandemic expire

Dozens of executive orders Gov. Ned Lamont signed to help ease the effects of the pandemic have come to an end today. The option to offer alcoholic takeout beverages for restaurants came to a close at midnight. City and town leaders have held virtual meetings to discuss decisions impacting residents...
Arizona StateStamford Advocate

Arizona governor recinds raft of virus executive orders

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday rescinded a series of executive orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic, saying most of them are no longer needed because the Legislature put them into law in the session that ended this week. The Republican governor said some of the orders...
Public Healthknau.org

Ducey Rescinds Several Virus Executive Orders

The Republican governor said Friday that most of them are no longer needed because the Legislature put them into law in the session that ended this week. Some of the orders would remain in place until legislation takes effect in 90 days. Those include orders preventing cities, towns and counties from issuing orders for businesses that are more stringent than those Ducey issues. Other orders ending after new legislation takes effect are ones barring universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines or masks for unvaccinated students.
Politicshamlethub.com

Executive Order on State Contracting from Governor Lamont

Governor Ned Lamont on Friday announced that Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz – performing at his request in her capacity as acting governor – has signed Executive Order No. 21-2, which updates rules regarding state contracting. The governor explained that the executive order was necessary to conform with newly enacted statutory...
Educationseillinoisnews.com

Niemerg to Pritzker: Lift school mask mandates

State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) wrote Gov. J.B. Pritzker to demand that mask mandates be lifted in all school districts throughout Illinois. Illinois Parents’ Rights in Education praised Niemerg and similar-minded lawmakers for taking up the issue with Pritzker’s office. “Keep up the pressure!” IPRE wrote on its Facebook post...
Wisconsin StateGreater Milwaukee Today

Study slams Wisconsin civics and history education

MILWAUKEE - A leading education research organization slammed Wisconsin for the state’s poor standards in social studies. The Fordham Institute’s “State of State Standards in Civics and History for 2021” gave Wisconsin double failing grades in the subjects. Joining nine other states at the bottom of the Fordham rankings, the state received Fs in both subjects.
PoliticsESPN

North Carolina governor issues executive order on NIL

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order allowing college athletes to earn money off the use of their names, images and likenesses. Cooper's order, signed Friday, comes one day after an NCAA rule change went into effect allowing athletes to profit from their fame without endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules.
AgricultureRapid City Journal

Noem signs executive order to increase hay for producers

Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order on Tuesday declaring a statewide state of emergency for drought conditions and allowing ditch mowing in Eastern South Dakota to begin, effective immediately. As drought conditions continue to negatively impact feed availability for livestock across South Dakota, this order will increase access to...
Politicsppioneer.com

Executive order allows early ditch mowing

Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order declaring a statewide state of emergency for drought conditions and allowing ditch mowing in Eastern South Dakota to begin effective immediately. As drought conditions continue to negatively impact feed availability for livestock across South Dakota, this order will increase access to hay for farmers and ranchers. “Growing up on the family ranch, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy