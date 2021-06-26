Pritzker reissues executive orders on schools, beyond
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker Friday extended his COVID-19 executive orders and emergency declarations that were set to expire on Saturday, June 26. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Pritzker has issued 16 months of consecutive 30-day disaster proclamations. He’s also issued several dozen executive orders pertaining to COVID-19, ranging from prohibiting indoor dining to limiting gatherings and more. His orders have evolved over time.www.gmtoday.com