Assassin’s Creed Veteran Leaves Ubisoft After 16 Years to Work on Unannounced EA Motive Game
Senior Assassin’s Creed developer Eric Baptizat has left Ubisoft after 16 years to work on an unannounced game for Electronic Arts’ Motive Studio, according to Axios. Baptizat – who worked on hit Assassin’s Creed games like Black Flag, Origins, and Valhalla – joined EA Motive in April, according to his LinkedIn profile, but it’s only now that his move has been noted by the press. As Axios pointed out, this is a significant development because EA Motive has been in the news quite a bit lately and Baptizat has a number of hits under his belt.www.playstationlifestyle.net