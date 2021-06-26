Cancel
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels likely to miss on 4-star wing

Cover picture for the articleFirst-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is on a roll, but don’t expect him to reel in this rising 4-star recruit. It’s commitment day for 4-star small forward Justin Taylor, a rising class of 2022 prospect that’s deciding between Indiana, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Taylor, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound senior out of St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia, had nearly 20 scholarship offers when he named his list of finalists earlier in the week.

