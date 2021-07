The mystery behind the upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues as Marvel reveals a huge assortment of upcoming collectibles. One of these unveilings was a new wave of Pop Vinyls from Funko giving us a first look at the film. We still have yet to see a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer so it is kind of crazy to see all of these spoilers ahead of seeing any actual footage of the film. We do get some confirmation of who will be in the film with MJ, Ned, and Doctor Strange. This is the first Ned Pop we are getting from Funko so that pretty awesome for Spidey fans out. On top of these figures there is a couple of spoilers releasing give Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a closer look at some of the upcoming suits: