Dev’s LinkedIn Profile States Guerrilla Games Has an Unannounced, ‘Secret’ Title in the Works

ResetEra user Nightengale has spotted interesting bits of information over on the LinkedIn profile of Guerrilla Games’ Game Director, Simon Larouche. Larouche, who rejoined Guerrilla Games in February 2018 following a previous stint between 2006 and 2009, notes on his profile that he is currently working on an “unannounced title” for the studio. The description also states that he is serving as Game Director on the “secret game.” Considering, Horizon Forbidden West was announced quite a while ago, this one has fans scratching their chins. It’s possible that Guerrilla Games has multiple projects in the works, but we don’t have any confirmation of this yet.