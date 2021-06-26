Cancel
2021 Travelers Championship scores: Bubba Watson shares lead after Round 3 at TPC River Highlands

By CBS Sports Staff
CBS Sports
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCROMWELL, Conn. (AP) -- Three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson picked up three strokes on Kramer Hickok over the final two holes, shooting a 2-under 68 on Saturday at TPC River Highlands to pull into a tie for the lead with the minor league tour regular at 10-under par. Hickok, who...

