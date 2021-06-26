Spark, Dynasty, Charge start strong at Summer Showdown

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Overwatch League Summer Showdown officially kicked off on Saturday for the Eastern Region with the Seoul Dynasty, Guangzhou Charge and Hangzhou Spark picking up wins. The Seoul Dynasty (7-2, 7 points) started their Summer Showdown with a convincing 3-1 win over the Chengdu Hunters (4-5,4 points). While Chengdu's recent struggles have led to a losing streak and roster changes, the Dynasty looked strong coming into this tournament cycle featuring no hero restrictions.

