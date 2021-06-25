Springfield College Assistant Professor of Exercise Science Jennifer Fields Assists with Nutritional Advice During Senator Lesser's Thrive After 55 Event
Springfield College Assistant Professor of Exercise Science Jennifer Fields assisted with providing nutritional advice during Senator Eric Lesser's annual Thrive After 55 Health and Wellness Fair. This year's virtual event was broadcasted during WWLP's Mass Appeal, and featured several interviews and segments on mental health, nutrition, arts and culture, mindfulness,...springfield.edu