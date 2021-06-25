Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Springfield College Assistant Professor of Exercise Science Jennifer Fields Assists with Nutritional Advice During Senator Lesser's Thrive After 55 Event

springfield.edu
 16 days ago

Springfield College Assistant Professor of Exercise Science Jennifer Fields assisted with providing nutritional advice during Senator Eric Lesser's annual Thrive After 55 Health and Wellness Fair. This year's virtual event was broadcasted during WWLP's Mass Appeal, and featured several interviews and segments on mental health, nutrition, arts and culture, mindfulness,...

springfield.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberson
Person
Eric Lesser
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Science#Nutritional#Wwlp#Mass Appeal#Heartsong Yoga#Children And Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Science
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...
SoccerPosted by
Fox News

Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major intestinal surgery last week, greeting well-wishers as he stood for 10 minutes on a hospital balcony, thanking the many people praying for his recovery and endorsing health care for all as a "previous thing." Francis, 84, has been steadily...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business

President Biden on Friday signed a far-reaching executive order to end anti-competitive practices, calling the lack of competition in the U.S. economy a “major problem.”. “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open, fair competition. That means that if your companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game,” Biden said at the White House.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Two firefighters die in Arizona plane crash

Two Arizona firefighters died in a plane crash on Saturday while they were responding to a wildfire that started one day earlier. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon during an aerial reconnaissance and command and control mission around what has been dubbed the Cedar Basin Fire. The Bureau of Land...

Comments / 0

Community Policy