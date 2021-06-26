Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Miami building collapse: Engineer warned of ‘major structural damage’ three years ago

By Independent TV
The Independent
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn engineer’s report found evidence of “major structural damage” at a residential condominium complex near Miami three years before its fatal collapse earlier this week. Rescue teams are working around the clock to search for survivors at the site of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida. At least 159 people are missing after the building suddenly collapse in the early hours of Thursday morning.

www.independent.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#The New York Times#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Daily News

Death toll in Florida condo collapse climbs to 86, with as many as 43 still presumed missing

Crews on the grim recovery mission at the collapsed condo in Florida pulled another seven bodies from the debris, bringing the death toll to a devastating 86, authorities announced Saturday. Another 43 people were presumed missing more than two weeks after the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside crumbled to the ground in the early morning hours of June 24. No survivors were discovered ...
Florida Statewabcradio.com

More Bodies Recovered at Florida Building Collapse Site;

Surfside, Florida (77WABC) — Calling it “heartbreaking” and “staggering” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, stood in front of cameras, as she’s done over the last two weeks, to tell the world 14 bodies were pulled from the rubble of the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida. An additional 61...
AccidentsPosted by
newschain

Death toll continues to rise in Miami building collapse

The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” and “staggering” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for. No one has been found alive since the...
EnvironmentPosted by
IBTimes

Surfside Condo Collapse: More Bodies Found As Elsa Complicates Search

Lightning and strong winds have made search operations challenging as Tropical Storm Elsa regained hurricane strength. Officials at the building collapse site are continuing to monitor weather conditions. Other residential structures in Miami-Dade County may be at risk due to rising sea levels. Four more bodies were recovered by search...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from collapsed Florida condo tower rises to 64

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 8 (Reuters) - The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 64 on Thursday after crews recovered the remains of 10 more people from the concrete and steel ruins of the building. A total of 76 people remain missing and feared...
ConstructionPosted by
WFAE

An Engineer Working To Find A Cause For Condo Collapse Says It Will Be A Long Process

Structural engineers trying to learn what caused the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., are expecting a long-term investigation. Allyn Kilsheimer, an engineer working for the city, tells Morning Edition that it's not clear how long it will take to find a cause – or multiple causes, if that's the case. There hasn't been anything uncovered so far that points to a reason for the condo's partial collapse on June 24, he says. Engineers have been at the site since June 25.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse: Remaining section of Surfside tower is demolished with explosives

The remaining structure left behind after the Miami building collapse has been brought down by demolition crews using explosives, after warnings that a tropical storm could render the site unsafe.Rescue teams are expected to resume the search for survivors once the demolition is complete at the Champlain Towers South condo building. They have so far recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing. No one has been pulled out of the rubble alive since the first day following the 24 June collapse at Surfside in southern Florida. The search and rescue mission was suspended on Saturday to...
ConstructionPosted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse: Lack of steel reinforcements may have caused Miami building collapse, engineers say

An insufficient number of steel reinforcements at the base of the building may have caused the catastrophic Champlain Towers South collapse, according to engineering experts who have reviewed the building site and photos of the destruction.According to original design plans for the building from 1979, numerous steel reinforcements were called for to connect concrete slabs below the parking deck to vertical columns supporting other parts of the building further above. But initial collapse-site photos reveal less reinforcements than the plans originally called for, according to the New York Times, which reported the potential flaw.“The bars might not be arranged...

Comments / 4

Community Policy