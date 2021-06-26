Miami building collapse: Engineer warned of ‘major structural damage’ three years ago
An engineer’s report found evidence of “major structural damage” at a residential condominium complex near Miami three years before its fatal collapse earlier this week. Rescue teams are working around the clock to search for survivors at the site of the Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida. At least 159 people are missing after the building suddenly collapse in the early hours of Thursday morning.www.independent.co.uk