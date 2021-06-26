After Nets and Isles fall short, all eyes turn to the Yankees and Mets

NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman is having the worst stretch of his career. It couldn’t come at a worse time for his New York Yankees, who briefly dropped to .500 with a 10-5 loss to the New York Mets in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader. Chapman remained chained to the bench for the second game, in which the Yankees prevailed 4-2. It was Chapman’s fourth blown save in his last nine chances; he had not pitched since the nuclear meltdown on June 30 when he allowed a game-tying grand slam in the ninth inning. Coming in for the final frame of the seven-inning affair, Chapman twisted a questionable slider to Pete Alonso. Chapman had gotten ahead of Alonso 1-2 on high fastballs, but opted for the slider as a putaway pitch.