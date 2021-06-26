Cancel
NBA

After Nets and Isles fall short, all eyes turn to the Yankees and Mets

By Mike Lupica
NY Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets made their run, boy did they ever, and turned Brooklyn into a basketball borough this season. In the old days, when it was a baseball borough, the cry so often was “Wait ‘Till Next Year” when there would be another heartbreak ending for the old Dodgers. So maybe it was fitting, just in the wrong way for Nets fans, that their team’s season ended last Saturday night, really, because the great Kevin Durant’s foot was on the 3-point line. And then they were the ones waiting ‘till next year.

Related
MLBNew York Post

Sliding Yankees fall to Angels after Aaron Boone’s urgent plea

On a sweltering night in which the opposing starting pitcher got sick on the mound, the Yankees found yet another way to make their fans feel ill. Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani homered in his first at-bat — and DJ LeMahieu’s error led to the go-ahead run in the fifth inning — as the sloppy and sliding Yankees dropped their fourth straight game Monday, 5-3 to the Angels, before an announced crowd of 25,054 at the Stadium.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets’ rally falls short in doubleheader split with Phillies

An ugly stretch of Mets futility Friday meant a franchise icon’s record is now shared, but the day wasn’t a total bust for manager Luis Rojas’ crew. Dominic Smith delivered a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning, allowing the Mets to escape Game 1 of a doubleheader with a 2-1 victory over the Phillies at Citi Field. Victory arrived after Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match a record held alone by Tom Seaver for the last 51 years.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees’ rally falls short in fifth straight loss to Red Sox

Brian Cashman stood behind Fenway Park’s batting cage on Saturday, tracking line drives sprayed around the historic turf. The Yankees’ general manager occasionally scanned the American League East standings displayed on the Green Monster in left field, needing no reminder that his players very much have their work cut out for them.
MLBNew York Post

Simulating an all-time modern Subway Series between Yankees, Mets

Well, next weekend we will reach the 25th edition of the Subway Series — something kids growing up in New York in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s dreamed about, something that has become a routine part of the ’90s and beyond thanks to the advent of interleague play. To celebrate,...
MLBYardbarker

Mets Fall Short On deGrom Day In Walk-Off Rubber Game Loss To Braves

For the first time this season, Jacob deGrom allowed three runs in a start. But despite a rough first inning, deGrom settled in to toss seven innings, allowing three runs, all coming in the top of the first, while striking out 14. His ERA on the season now sits at 0.95.
talesbuzz.com

Yankees get split with Mets after Game 1 disaster

The Yankees played their ace in Game 1 and still ended up folding. They played their wild card in Game 2 — with a much steadier hand to close it out — and salvaged a doubleheader split with the Mets on an otherwise brutal day for the home team at Yankee Stadium.
New York Post

Mets vs. Yankees prediction: All signs point to the Under

The New York Yankees have had a tough 2021 season thus far compared to expectations, but have received solid production from Jordan Montgomery this season at Yankee Stadium and will look to stick it to the New York Mets on Saturday. Montgomery has allowed three earned runs or fewer in...
yourvalley.net

N.Y. Mets-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Mets fifth. Jose Peraza flies out to deep center field to Brett Gardner. Brandon Nimmo singles to second base. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo to second. Dominic Smith singles to shallow center field. Francisco Lindor to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso walks. Dominic Smith to second. James McCann singles to center field. Pete Alonso to second. Dominic Smith to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Michael Conforto flies out to left center field to Miguel Andujar. James McCann to second. Pete Alonso to third. Dominic Smith scores. Kevin Pillar grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB's replay system remains broken after umps uphold obvious missed call in Mets-Yankees game

We’re going on nearly a decade of MLB using its expanded replay system to review calls, and it remains an absolute mess. Most fans can agree that baseball benefits from having a replay system, in theory. After all, obvious missed calls shouldn’t change the game when you have the technology at your disposal to fix it. But the way MLB instituted its replay rules — and continues to keep in place — is beyond broken.
newsbrig.com

Mets’ Taijuan Walker stymies Yankees to improve All-Star chances

Taijuan Walker created a No. 4 train derailment in his Subway Series debut Saturday. In a performance that should bolster his All-Star Game résumé, the Mets right-hander allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 5 ²/₃ innings with five strikeouts in his team’s 8-3 victory over the Yankees.
Daily Herald

Mets to take on Yankees on the road

New York Mets (42-36, first in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (41-40, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Yankees Sunday. The Yankees are...
MLBNewsbug.info

Yankees salvage split after wild Mets comeback off Aroldis Chapman in opener

NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman is having the worst stretch of his career. It couldn’t come at a worse time for his New York Yankees, who briefly dropped to .500 with a 10-5 loss to the New York Mets in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader. Chapman remained chained to the bench for the second game, in which the Yankees prevailed 4-2. It was Chapman’s fourth blown save in his last nine chances; he had not pitched since the nuclear meltdown on June 30 when he allowed a game-tying grand slam in the ninth inning. Coming in for the final frame of the seven-inning affair, Chapman twisted a questionable slider to Pete Alonso. Chapman had gotten ahead of Alonso 1-2 on high fastballs, but opted for the slider as a putaway pitch.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

All the talk is meaningless as Yankees embarrassed by Mets

Talk is cheap; the Yankees keep saying that. GM Brian Cashman called his team “unwatchable,” and owner Hal Steinbrenner said “it’s enough,” and that the players need to start playing up to their potential. Aaron Judge called a players-only team meeting on Tuesday to again talk through the issues that have the Bombers free-falling this season. And Saturday, the Yankees went out and proved all ...
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

DeGrom’s ERA rises above 1.00 as Mets split with Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — His ERA over 1.00 for the first time this season, Jacob deGrom will skip the All-Star Game. The Mets’ ace gave up a pair of solo home runs and got his third straight no-decision as New York beat the Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday in the eight-inning opener of a doubleheader split.
The Staten Island Advance

Mets’ offense starting to take shape after big weekend against Yankees

The Mets wasted no time getting Brandon Nimmo back the action. After being activated off the injured list on Friday, he played all three games against the Yankees on Saturday and Sunday, hitting from the leadoff spot in each of them. While Nimmo was out for two months, Jeff McNeil...

