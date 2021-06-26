After Nets and Isles fall short, all eyes turn to the Yankees and Mets
The Nets made their run, boy did they ever, and turned Brooklyn into a basketball borough this season. In the old days, when it was a baseball borough, the cry so often was "Wait 'Till Next Year" when there would be another heartbreak ending for the old Dodgers. So maybe it was fitting, just in the wrong way for Nets fans, that their team's season ended last Saturday night, really, because the great Kevin Durant's foot was on the 3-point line. And then they were the ones waiting 'till next year.