Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz Explains Why She Doesn’t Mind Auctioning Off Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Heirlooms

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B29Um_0ag2MzuJ00

On April 26, 1989, Lucille Ball, the mastermind and hilarious comedic genius behind “I Love Lucy,” passed away. She left behind a legacy of laughter, TV masterpieces, and even helped pave the way for more women in TV to follow their dreams.

In addition to a lasting legacy, Ball also left behind her two kids — Desi Arnaz Jr. and Lucie Arnaz. Desi Arnaz, her husband for many years, passed away in 1986. Despite their marriage ending in divorce, the two remained close friends over the years.

When the two both passed away, they also left behind a lot of material items for their children to inherit. Both Desi and Lucille were highly successful, meaning they had accumulated many personal belongings. Lucille Ball even owned Desilu Studios.

Lucie Arnaz Sells Family Heirlooms

From jewelry to clothing to other memorabilia, Lucie Arnaz explained to Smashing Interviews in 2013 that it was all too much to hold onto. She has taken to auctioning off some of her family heirlooms over the years.

“Listen, they’ve been gone 20+ years, and you can only keep so much. We keep paring down. We just moved, and we have a big house, but it has more glass and less walls. There are things I don’t want to keep hoarding anymore, so every time we move someplace, we think, ‘Oh I’m never going to use this. I don’t have a space for that,'” Arnaz said.

She’s made it so fans of her parents and “I Love Lucy” can enjoy these items as well. She’s created two museums. She also stated that she auctioned off some of her mother’s fancy, glittery jewelry over 20 years ago. Arnaz also said she has been putting some of the money in the bank in order to help pay off the college careers of her children.

Although she’s deeply attached to her parents and their legacy, Lucie Arnaz learned to get rid of physical memorabilia. At the end of the day, physical belongings aren’t the only connections she has to her late parents.

“Two years ago I realized there was lots of my mom and dad’s memorabilia coming at me at various locations, so I called a friend of mine who has an online ebay site, and she said, ‘Let’s do an auction … As you get older, you start to feel okay about letting different things go, and it’s nice to share it with other people who cared about them,” Lucie Arnaz said.

Auctions And ‘I Love Lucy’ Memorabilia

Arnaz and her brother have both been active in keeping the legacy of their parents alive and well. For example, they are both executive producers of the upcoming film starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos.”

As for “I Love Lucy” memorabilia, there are still items being auctioned off now. On eBay, there is Lucy’s original and iconic Henna Red Hair Dye from her estate with proof available as well. There is also a bank check that has been signed by both Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

In 2015, there was a large auction going on with a lot of Ball’s personal items, as well as items from “I Love Lucy.” Some of the most personal items include her driver’s license as well as a set of her keys.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

121K+
Followers
14K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucie Arnaz
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Desi Arnaz Jr.
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Javier Bardem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desilu Studios#Smashing Interviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
eBay
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’ Icon Alan Alda Takes ‘Plunge’ Joining TikTok With Hilarious First Post

Alan Alda may be 85-years-old, but that’s not keeping him from staying up on the latest trends. Recently, the M*A*S*H alum announced that he was hopping on the TikTok bandwagon in his latest tweet. “So, I took the plunge and joined TikTok. There’s actually some creative stuff there. (Including, of course, my first video.) See if it makes you laugh. Or chuckle. Or at least not draw away in disgust,” the veteran actor tweeted on Tuesday.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz Wishes Her Interviews Would Occasionally Feature One Detail

It’s not always easy growing up as the child of a world-famous star. No one knows that quite like Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball. It goes without saying that Lucille Ball was one of the most popular stars of the 1950s. She, of course, played the leading role of Lucy Ricardo on the classic sitcom I Love Lucy. The show also starred Ball’s real-life husband, and Lucie Arnaz’s father, Desi Arnaz, along with Vivian Vance and William Frawley.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’ Star Lucille Ball Used a Very Strange Technique to Develop Her Vocal Cords

Many fans of classic TV know Lucille Ball for her many television shows. First and foremost among those is I Love Lucy. That show was a hit while it was on the air. It remains a favorite of nostalgic viewers today. At the same time, it changed the landscape of television altogether. They introduced the three-camera format. The I Love Lucy team was also responsible for inventing reruns and syndication. It was a groundbreaking show to say the very least.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz Revealed the Advice Vivian Vance Stressed to Her

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, once recalled the advice “I Love Lucy” costar Vivian Vance gave to her as she continued in her career. “Vivian Vance would say to me, ‘Listen: When you get a chance, you’ve got to get back to the theatre. I know you love the theatre. Get back to live performing. Don’t let that lapse,'” Arnaz says in a 2013 interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine. “So I’d go audition every chance I got for summer stock.”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz’s Other Potential Career Paths Would’ve Fit Ball Family Well

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of “I Love Lucy” couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, followed in the famous footprints of her parents. She has made a career out of being a performer, just like her father Desi. He was known for being a part of his music band, the Desi Arnaz Orchestra. He had a wonderful talent for music that actually impacted the way Americans perceived music and dance.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Famous ‘Uh Oh’ Laugh Track Bit Used on Show Was Voiced by Lucille Ball’s Mother

While Lucille Ball starred in and produced I Love Lucy, her mother also had a small part to play. The ‘Uh Oh’ laugh track bit used on the show was actually voiced by Lucille Ball’s mother. The track often got played whenever Lucy was in a comically sticky situation. Lucille Ball’s mother, Dede Ball, was one of her biggest cheerleaders and came to every taping.

Comments / 6

Community Policy