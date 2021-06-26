‘I Love Lucy’: Lucie Arnaz Explains Why She Doesn’t Mind Auctioning Off Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Heirlooms

On April 26, 1989, Lucille Ball, the mastermind and hilarious comedic genius behind “I Love Lucy,” passed away. She left behind a legacy of laughter, TV masterpieces, and even helped pave the way for more women in TV to follow their dreams.

In addition to a lasting legacy, Ball also left behind her two kids — Desi Arnaz Jr. and Lucie Arnaz. Desi Arnaz, her husband for many years, passed away in 1986. Despite their marriage ending in divorce, the two remained close friends over the years.

When the two both passed away, they also left behind a lot of material items for their children to inherit. Both Desi and Lucille were highly successful, meaning they had accumulated many personal belongings. Lucille Ball even owned Desilu Studios.

Lucie Arnaz Sells Family Heirlooms

From jewelry to clothing to other memorabilia, Lucie Arnaz explained to Smashing Interviews in 2013 that it was all too much to hold onto. She has taken to auctioning off some of her family heirlooms over the years.

“Listen, they’ve been gone 20+ years, and you can only keep so much. We keep paring down. We just moved, and we have a big house, but it has more glass and less walls. There are things I don’t want to keep hoarding anymore, so every time we move someplace, we think, ‘Oh I’m never going to use this. I don’t have a space for that,'” Arnaz said.

She’s made it so fans of her parents and “I Love Lucy” can enjoy these items as well. She’s created two museums. She also stated that she auctioned off some of her mother’s fancy, glittery jewelry over 20 years ago. Arnaz also said she has been putting some of the money in the bank in order to help pay off the college careers of her children.

Although she’s deeply attached to her parents and their legacy, Lucie Arnaz learned to get rid of physical memorabilia. At the end of the day, physical belongings aren’t the only connections she has to her late parents.

“Two years ago I realized there was lots of my mom and dad’s memorabilia coming at me at various locations, so I called a friend of mine who has an online ebay site, and she said, ‘Let’s do an auction … As you get older, you start to feel okay about letting different things go, and it’s nice to share it with other people who cared about them,” Lucie Arnaz said.

Auctions And ‘I Love Lucy’ Memorabilia

Arnaz and her brother have both been active in keeping the legacy of their parents alive and well. For example, they are both executive producers of the upcoming film starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos.”

As for “I Love Lucy” memorabilia, there are still items being auctioned off now. On eBay, there is Lucy’s original and iconic Henna Red Hair Dye from her estate with proof available as well. There is also a bank check that has been signed by both Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

In 2015, there was a large auction going on with a lot of Ball’s personal items, as well as items from “I Love Lucy.” Some of the most personal items include her driver’s license as well as a set of her keys.