Ultra-fast 3D Printing Produces Life-like Organ Models

By MDN Staff
megadoctornews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — NIBIB-funded engineers at the University of Buffalo have fine-tuned the use of stereolithography for 3D printing of organ models that contain live cells. The new technique is capable of printing the models 10-50 times faster than the industry standard—in minutes instead of hours— a major step in the quest to create 3D-printed replacement organs.

