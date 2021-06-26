Italy vs. Austria: Time, Lineups, TV, streams, odds, prediction for Euro 2021 Round of 16 match

The emotional rollercoaster ride that has been UEFA Euro 2020 is almost over with only the final left to play this Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The English have had home advantage for pretty much the entire tournament bar one memorable night in Rome, Italy, which saw Ukraine blown away. The Azzurri also benefitted from significant home comforts in the group stage, but have also played in London and Munich, Germany, in the knockout phase.