Why Not Get a Cat as a Pet

Most folks like kittens - after all, kittens have built-in cuteness! But - they don't stay kitten-like for long. Eventually they become cats. So if you adopt a kitten (with all its cuteness), before you know it you have a CAT! And if you really didn't want a cat as a pet, then adopting a cute little bundle of feline fur and whiskers and big eyes is probably not the right thing for you. However, if you are willing to lose your heart to a feline friend, even an adult one, and you have room in your life for a new furry friend, consider adopting one now, especially during Adopt a Cat Month!