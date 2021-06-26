Cancel
Henry Winkler Once Questioned if There's 'Progression' in His Acting Career

By Clayton Edwards
Henry Winkler has been a comedic staple in television and film for decades. He rose to prominence with his role in Happy Days. The Fonz is one of the most iconic television characters in history. In fact, people who have never watched the show are familiar with the character. Fonzie made Winkler a star. At the same time, Winkler elevated the character. He made subtle but important changes to his actions and speech patterns. It just so happens that those changes are what audiences loved about Fonzie.

Henry Winkler didn’t stop after Happy Days, though. In fact, he went on to act in several films and television shows. At the same time, he started working behind the scenes as a producer. He is one of the people behind the classic series MacGyver. More recently, Winkler lent his voice to several animated series. At one point, he appeared in several seasons of Arrested Development.

However, Henry Winkler has done plenty of work outside of television and film. For instance, he wrote a series of children’s books. It seems that he follows his own path from one project to another. Winkler talked about this path with the Los Angeles Times back in 2017.

Henry Winkler On The Progression Of His Career

Henry Winkler discussed the plethora of projects he had under his belt with the Los Angeles Times. At one point, the interviewer asked, “Does one job lead to the next?”

Henry Winkler said, “I don’t know if there’s a progression.” He went on to say that sometimes things just fall into his lap. For instance, he was originally hired to do one episode of Arrested Development. However, Winkler said, “all of a sudden, Barry stayed for three years.”

Henry Winkler then went on to highlight the lack of natural progression in his career. To do this he pointed to his work as the spokesperson for the use of Botox to treat stroke victims. For that job, Winkler said he had to travel the country and meet several different people. He talked to people who had the treatment as well as the caregivers and family members of those patients.

Most people know Henry Winkler as a comedic actor. So, choosing him as a spokesman for a medical treatment doesn’t seem natural. However, it seems that he did that job for a couple of years. Furthermore, he enjoyed doing the work.

At one point during the interview, Winkler said, “I live a charmed life. The honest truth is I love my work — and that I get to do it every day.” So, whether or not there is a progression in his career isn’t important. What is important is that he continues to get jobs that fuel his passion for his craft.

